KY 2024 in Owsley County closed due to flood damage

Road closed indefinitely at mile marker 2.6

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – KY 2024 in Owsley County is closed indefinitely at milepoint 2.6 due to flash flood damage to the bridge crossing Indian Creek and the roadway approaches.

Transportation Cabinet personnel are at the site and are evaluating temporary repairs that can be made to make the road passable until a permanent repair is completed. Currently, the plan is to build a temporary low-water crossing once the creek subsides. Until access can be restored, the road will remain closed.

The closure location is just south of Grassy Branch Road in the Ricetown community. Approximately 175 vehicles use this section of KY 2024 each day. No alternate routes are available, so KYTC will work to restore access as quickly as possible.