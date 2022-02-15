KY 151 to temporarily close at I-64 interchange in Franklin County

Closure part of ongoing I-64 bridge replacement project

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the temporary closure of KY 151 (Graefenburg Road) at the Interstate 64 overpass in Franklin County. The closure will take place from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, to 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

I-64 East and I-64 West will be reduced to one lane on the bridge over KY 151 during that time. The road and lane closures are part of a $30 million project to replace four sets of bridges on I-64 in Franklin County. Motorists should heed signage and use caution while traveling through the work zones.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5.