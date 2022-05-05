KY 15 reopens following tractor-trailer crash in Hazard
The semi ended up on its side near the entrance to a fast food restaurant
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – South KY 15 in Hazard was closed for part of Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer ended up on its side, blocking the road, according to the Hazard Fire Department.
The accident happened near the entrance to a Hardee’s.
Once the semi was righted and removed, the road reopened.
No other information was immediately available on the cause of the accident.