KU still working to restore power in certain areas in Mt. Vernon after semi-truck crashes through power lines

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Utilities workers are on Newcomb Avenue Friday morning, still working to restore power after a semi-truck crashed through power lines around 6 a.m.

Newcomb Avenue is still closed, but you can access the hospital through a detour by following signs placed in the area.

According to the Kentucky Power Outage map, about 106 people are still without power.

The Mt. Vernon Fire Department says it will update the public on Facebook once power is restored and Newcomb Avenue reopens.

It’s unclear what caused the semi-truck driver to crash.