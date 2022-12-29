KU, LG&E warn of electricity disconnection scam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas and Electric are warning of a scam circulating that tells customers their electricity will be disconnected if they don’t provide money to the number listed.

A photo posted on the LG&E and KU Facebook page details the scam and looks as follows:

The utility companies warn that they will never communicate a customer’s service is cut off in this manner.

On their website, the companies say to check your account status before paying anything and call their automated phone system at the following numbers to confirm:

LG&E: 502-589-1444

KU: 800-981-0600

If you think you’ve fallen victim to a scam, the companies say to fill out their online form to make them aware, and report it to the police.