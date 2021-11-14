KSU wins third straight, finishes season at 7-4

Thorobreds down Erskine 41-17 on the road

DUE WEST, S.C. (WTVQ/KSU Athletics) – On Saturday, the Kentucky State football team finished off the season with a 41-17 win against the Erskine College Flying Fleet at J.W. Babb Stadium.

It was the third-straight win for the Thorobreds and lifted their season record to 7-4 and their conference record to 5-2, tied with Miles for first atop the SIAC Southern Division standings.

The Thorobreds got things started early after a four-yard Brett Sylve touchdown, and an extra point kick from Gerardo Baezo kick to get on the board 7-0 within the first three minutes of the game.

Otis Odom would score a huge 42-yard touchdown with another good PAT to extend the lead to 14-0 with 7:50 left in the first quarter. The Flying Fleet would get on the board with a passing touchdown at the end of the first quarter, making the score 14-7 going into the second quarter. The third quarter was a quiet one for both teams, but a Baezo 20 yard field goal was able to extend the Thorobreds lead 17-7 heading into the half.

Halfway through the third quarter, Baezo completed another 32-yard field goal to extend the lead to 20-7. After an Isaiah McFarland interception at the Erskine 35, Sylve ran it 24 yards for another Thorobreds touchdown extending their lead 27-7. The Flying Fleet were able to get a field goal late in the third, making the score 27-10.

To start off the fourth, Sylve ran it in 10 yards for his third touchdown of the day to make the Thorobred lead 34-10. The Flying Fleet hit right back with a touchdown of their own two minutes later. The final nail in the coffin was scored yet again by Sylve after a 16-yard touchdown with 7:11 remaining. Kentucky State would defeat Erskine 41-17.

Sylve finished with a solid running performance leading his team in rushing yards with 103 and scoring four of the five team’s touchdowns. He averaged 8.5 yards per carry as well. Shaqaun Oliver was second in rushing yards with 72, and Otis Odom had 60 yards and a touchdown.