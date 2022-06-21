KSP to target driving behaviors that lead to crashes in Operation SafeDRIVE

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be participating in what’s called Operation SafeDRIVE which stands for distracted, reckless, impaired, visibility and enforcement.

According to KSP, the campaign will target unsafe driving behavior that leads to crashes. The goal is to educate drivers on how to share the roads safely with large trucks.

KSP says the initiative also cracks down on dangerous interstate driving behaviors such as aggressive driving, speeding, tailgating, failure to wear a seat belt, distracted driving and driving under the influence.

According to KSP, the campaign runs June 21-23, 2022.