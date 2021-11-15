KSP to host three-day food drive to help Garrard County Food Pantry

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is teaming up with the Lancaster Police Department for a special collection event, to help the Garrard County Food Pantry meet their community Needs.

The Garrard County Food Pantry was destroyed by an intentionally set fire on Sunday, Nov. 14 (click here). The building suffered extensive damage and is considered to be a total loss. A resource many people depend on, which serves 400 senior citizens and 800 families on a monthly basis.

The collection site for donations has been designated as the Lancaster Police Department. Troopers will be present, accepting donations for the three-day event. Suggested donations include non-expired canned fruits, vegetables, soups and meats, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices.

The event will begin Wednesday, Nov. 17 and run through Friday, Nov. 19. All items collected will be provided to Garrard County Food Pantry at the conclusion of the event. Monetary donations can also be made out to Garrard County Food Pantry.