Fire destroys Garrard County food pantry Sunday morning

Chief Sebastian says the fire is still under investigation.

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Garrard County community is suffering Sunday, after a fire destroyed the Garrard County food pantry….

According to Lancaster Fire and Rescue Chief Richard Sebastian, crews were called to the scene around 10 a.m.

Chief Sebastian says the building had heavy smoke and fire when they arrived, destroying the inside of the building.

He says the fire was under control in about an hour. There was no one inside the building at the time.

He says the pantry had all of its Thanksgiving boxes for those in need inside, but all of that is gone now.

Chief Sebastian says the fire is still under investigation.

According to the Garrard County food pantry Facebook page the fire is “A total loss”.

The food pantry says it will continue marching forward and will still have senior food box distribution tomorrow in the parking lot of Lancaster Baptist Church.

Donations are also being accepted to help the pantry recover, they can be made at the first southern bank in Lancaster or by mail to the pantry’s P.O. Box 408 Lancaster Ky 40444.