KSP: Somserset police officer injured, man dead after Friday night shooting

Source: MGN Online

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A man is dead and a Somerset police officer has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in Pulaski County.

In a release, Kentucky State Police says Somerset police officers responded to a domestic violence complaint Friday night. That incident happened on Emerald Court in Somerset just before midnight.

KSP says when officers arrived, they encountered a man with a gun. During a confrontation, an officer shot the suspect. He was declared dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to be okay.

Kentucky State Police continue to investigate.