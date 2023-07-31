KSP rounds out Best Looking Cruiser Contest in 5th place

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police rounded out this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest by taking fifth place.

KSP was hoping to get its third consecutive win, however, came out in fifth place behind Florida, California, Nevada and Indiana.

Kentucky gained 76,417 votes; Florida, which came in first, had 181,071.

This year’s KSP photo featured two different vehicles, for its 75th anniversary, with a white and blue paint scheme. The photo was taken in Hazard at the Blue Diamond Coal Company.

“Thank you, Kentucky!! We made it into the ‘Top 5’ for the best-looking cruiser contest and will be featured on the 2024 wall calendar! Congratulations to the Florida Highway Patrol on taking the top spot. We want to extend a big thank you to the American Association of State Troopers (AAST). We enjoy participating in the contest every year and can’t wait to see what 2024 brings! The 2024 wall calendars have yet to be on sale, but AAST will announce when they are available,” KSP wrote in a Facebook post.

American Association of State Troopers hosts the annual calendar contest. The winning photo will be featured on the cover and in the January month of the AAST 2024 wall calendar.

To see which place each police agency came in, head here: American Association of State Troopers Cruiser Contest