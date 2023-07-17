KSP hopes to get 3rd consecutive win in Best Looking Cruiser Contest

2023 Cruiser Contest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is hoping to get its third consecutive win as America’s Best-Looking Cruiser and a cover spot on the AAST yearly calendar.

The American Association of State Troopers hosts an annual calendar contest and encourages state police agencies to submit a photo entry that’s unique and represents their state. The winning photo will be featured on the cover and in the January month of the AAST 2024 wall calendar.

KSP hopes to get its third consecutive win.

“Kentucky is known internationally for its coal mining industry and the hard-working individuals who work in the mines,” said KSP Public Affairs Commander Paul Blanton. “Our team intertwined the beauty of Eastern Kentucky splashed with two iconic symbols in that area, coal mines, and Kentucky State Police.”

KSP wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger with a blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of a 1978 Ford cruiser. The photo was taken at the Blue Diamond Coal Co. in Hazard.

Voting begins today and runs through Monday, July 31 at 8 a.m.

Head here to vote: 2023 Best Looking Cruiser Contest