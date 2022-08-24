Officer involved shooting in the Georgetown McDonald’s Parking investigation concludes

UPDATE: AUGUST 24th 2022

The commonwealth attorney in Georgetown along with Georgetown police have officially closed the case of an officer-involved shooting from last year. After a thorough investigation no charges will be filed against the officers, in fact, they were honored for their actions. It all stems from an incident last April, when police say they got a call about a man attempting to break into cars outside the marathon gas station in Georgetown.

Officers say the man then left the gas station and went to McDonald’s where police say he pointed his gun at vehicles in the drive-thru line. According to police, the man then went up to a car with an elderly woman inside, pulled her out of the car and held her hostage with a gun. When police arrived, officers say the gunman pointed the weapon at the officers who say because the man was a threat to officers and the public they fired multiple rounds hitting the man. According to police, they surrounded him, and told him to drop his gun, but he refused, again pointing the gun at officers and firing four shots. At this point, officers fired back. The man was later identified as Deshund Taylor and had reportedly passed away from his injuries.

State police launched an investigation which wrapped up two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, the commonwealth attorney said the officers’ actions were consistent with Kentucky law, noting tanner’s refusal to cooperate.

“He refused to do so. He was not only putting the officers but everyone at McDonald’s in danger and pointed the gun at several people and did in fact pulled the trigger repeatedly shooting the Georgetown Police Department, says Sharon Muse Johnson, the commonwealth’s attorney for the 14th judicial circuit, which covers Scott, Woodford and Bourbon counties

The Georgetown police chief recently awarded the four officers involved in that shooting last year, ‘medals of valor’ for their actions that day.