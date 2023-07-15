KSP needs help identifying suspect accused of cashing fraudulent checks

MAYFIELD, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police is asking for help in identifying a woman they say has cashed multiple fraudulent checks in Western Kentucky.

KSP says a woman entered FNB locations on Friday in Graves, McCracken, Calloway, and Trigg counties. They say the woman cashed five fraudulent checks.

The woman was last seen in a 2022 Silver Charger with black wheels and a black spoiler. The vehicle had a North Carolina license plate with the number KBC7001.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 1 at (270)-856-3721.