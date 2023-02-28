KSP names officer involved in Lasielle White shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police identified the officer who shot a woman accused of striking a police cruiser with her car and attempting to hit firefighters earlier this month.

Jordan Whitman, a three-year veteran of the Lexington Police Department, was identified Tuesday by KSP as the person who shot Lasielle White.

After allegedly attempting to strike a pedestrian, hitting a home, striking the police cruiser and almost hitting firefighters, Whitman shot White while she was still in the car attempting to flee, according to KSP.

White is accused of then leading police on a multi-county pursuit. She stopped in Coldstream Park when officers arrested her and first took her to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries from being shot.

Whitman is on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard protocol.

Lexington police say they had their body cameras activated.

