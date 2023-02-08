Police: woman shot by officer, arrested in Lexington after multi-county chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman who allegedly hit a police cruiser, almost struck several Lexington firefighters, was shot then led police on a two-county chase was arrested Tuesday evening.

According to Lexington police, around 4:15 p.m., officers went to the 2300 block of Lonan Court for a report of a domestic violence situation involving a weapon. Once there, officers learned the victim fled the area. Less than an hour later, police and the Lexington Fire Department were called back to the same home for a report of wanton endangerment from a collision.

The driver, later identified as Lasielle White, allegedly tried to hit someone with her car and then hit the home. Police say White backed into a police cruiser and then accelerated forward almost striking “several” firefighters. After this, an officer shot their gun, hitting White.

White allegedly fled and led police on a chase through parts of Fayette and Scott counties before stopping in Coldstream Park.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they had their body cameras activated.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident as well.

White is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and criminal mischief.