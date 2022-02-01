KSP make arrest in bomb threat made to Franklin County Schools

No devices were found at either school

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday afternoon, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 12 received a report of a bomb threat at Western Hills High School and Franklin County High School in Frankfort.

According to KSP, the call came in just before 3 p.m. Through the course of the investigation, a Post 12 Trooper arrested 18-year-old Kimerion Craddock. Craddock was charged with two counts of Terroristic Threatening 1st Degree and lodged in the Franklin County Detention Center, according to KSP.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Frankfort City Police, and Lexington Metro K-9 assisted in the investigation. According to KSP, no devices were located at either school.