KSP investigating shooting deaths of 3 people in Henderson County

SMITH MILLS , Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE)–Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating the death of three people at a residence in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in the Smith Mills community of Henderson County.

Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of the shooting around 8:30p.m. yesterday evening. When troopers and deputies arrived, they observed two victims outside of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. One female was deceased and another male was taken to an Evansville Indiana hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Information gathered on-scene indicated there were four children inside the house and possibly another male subject. Henderson County authorities activated their Emergency Response Team and Kentucky State Police’s Special Response Team. In less than an hour, troopers and deputies were able to get all four children from the house safely. Once the house was cleared, the third male was located deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Autopsies are scheduled today in Louisville for two of the decedents. Information is pending on the deceased male taken to Evansville Indiana.

The investigation is continuing by Kentucky State Police and the Henderson County Coroners Office.

Other assisting agencies: Kentucky State Police Post 16 detectives and troopers; Henderson County Sheriff’s Department; Henderson City Police; Henderson County Coroner’s Office; Henderson County EMS/Ambulance and Smith Mills Fire Department