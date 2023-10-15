KSP investigating Saturday morning bank robbery in Henry County

CAMPELLSBURG, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky state police is asking your help in finding a man they say robbed a bank in Henry County.

KSP says the incident took place Saturday morning just before 11 o’clock. They received a report of the robbery at the United Citizen’s Bank and Trust in New Castle.

The suspect is described as a white male with a heavy set build.

They say the suspect left on foot and could be driving a black SUV with red or orange stripes.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call KSP Post 5 in Campbellsburg at 502-532-6363.

KSP continues to investigate.