KSP investigating man shot during domestic violence situation in Olive Hill

KSP reports a call came in Friday about a shooting on Easterling Cemetery Road

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting that happened in Olive Hill on Friday.

According to KSP, a call came in Friday about a shooting that happened on Easterling Cemetery Road. When Troopers arrived on scene, they determined a man and woman had been involved in a domestic violence situation and at some point the man was shot once.

KSP reports the man then left the area and went to Olive Hill for medical help. The man was originally transported to St. Claire Regional Medical Center but later sent to UK Medical Center.

Any and all charges will be presented to the Grand Jury for deliberation, according to KSP. The case remains under investigation. The Olive Hill Police Department and Carter County EMS assisted KSP.