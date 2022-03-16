KSP investigating fatal fire in Harlan County

Investigators: 48-year-old Hershel Dewayne Holland, of Coldiron, died in the fire

COLDIRON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is dead after a fire Tuesday night in Harlan County. According to Kentucky State Police, a call about a fire came in around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Bank Road in the Coldiron community.

According to investigators, after the fire was under control, a man was found inside. He was later identified as 48-year-old Hershel Dewayne Holland, of Coldiron, the owner of the home.

KSP says Holland was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. According to KSP, no foul play is suspected at this time.

Kentucky Deputy State Fire Marshall, Sunshine and Wallins Fire Departments assisted at the scene.