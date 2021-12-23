UPDATE: KSP identifies body found near I-75 in Laurel County

Body was found near exit 38 by a driver

Update from December 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police have identified a body found in Laurel County.

Kentucky State Police say 56-year-old Edsel D. McQueen, of London, was found dead off I-75 exit 38 Thursday morning, after a driver noticed him lying in the grass near a wooded area.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Kentucky State Police is calling this an active death investigation.

Original story from December 23, 2021 at 10:36 a.m.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found off of I-75 near exit 38.

Trooper Scottie Pennington says a driver called Kentucky State Police Post 11 around 8 a.m. because the driver saw what they thought was a man laying in the grass about 30 feet from the ramp.

Trooper Pennington says when crews arrived, they saw the man was not moving. The coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

KSP is calling this situation an active death investigation. The cause of death is currently unknown and a possible identity has not yet been released.

According to Trooper Pennington, the body was taken to the State Medical Examiner in Frankfort for an autopsy.