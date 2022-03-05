KSP investigates trooper involved shooting in Gallatin County

Troopers made contact with that person who started shooting. A trooper fired back hitting the person and ending the incident.

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper involved shooting that happened Friday around 6:30 p.m, in Gallatin County.

KSP says an investigation found that troopers responded to a call for service on Ambrose Road. The original caller told them someone was armed with a gun in the front yard of the home.

KSP says the trooper gave medical aid to the person until ems arrived and took that person by helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where that person is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

The KSP Critical Incident Response team is continuing to investigate.