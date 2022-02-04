KSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Webster County

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Webster County.

Kentucky State Police was requested by the Providence Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened at 10:52 a.m. central time on Feb. 4 in Webster County.

At the request of the Providence Police Department, KSP Post 2 and the Critical Incident Response Team initiated an investigation into the incident.. A man was transported to Baptist Health Deaconess Medical Center in Madisonville, KY.

The investigation is ongoing.