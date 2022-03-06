KSP investigates Leslie County fatal motorcycle vs car crash

KSP says Chappell was not wearing a helmet.

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man is dead after a crash in Leslie County.

According to Kentucky State Police on Friday around 1 p.m. troopers were called to a two car crash on Glady Branch Road in the Stinnet Community of Leslie County.

An investigation found that Charles David Chappell of London was driving his motorcycle northbound on Glady branch road when he lost control and overturned into another car driven by Terry W. Morgan of Hoskinston, who was driving south.

Chappell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morgan was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence and with no license.

He was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center

