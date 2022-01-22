KSP investigates fatal crash in Pike County

Driver killed when pickup leaves road, crashes.

VIRGIE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Pike County.

According to KSP, troopers got a call about 5 P.M. Jan. 19 for a report a single-car crash on Indian Creek Road in the Virgie community of Pike County,

The initial investigation found 51-year-old Michael Tackett, of Virgie, was driving a 1993 Ford pickup on Indian Creek Road when it left the road and hit a rock embankment and tree, the KSP said. Tackett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.