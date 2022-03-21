KSP investigates fatal crash in Marion County

Roberts was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal car crash in Marion County.

According to KSP a 3 car crash happened on Saturday around 4:52 p.m. on Highway 68 between Campbellsville and Lebanon.

An investigation found that 48-year-old Melissa Roberts of Campbellsville, was driving West on Highway 68 when she crossed the center line and side swiped a car coming East. That car was driven by 20-year-old Noah Kammerer of Evansville Indiana.

KSP says Roberts skid sideways into the path of another east bound car driven by 21-year-old Jared Pittman of Bradforsville, Kentucky.

Pittman hit Roberts in in the passenger side.

Roberts was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Kammerer and Pittman were also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.