Troopers investigate fatal crash in Floyd County

Car left road and hit rock, driver, passenger ejected.

BETSY LAYNE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Floyd County.

KSP says on January 21, troopers responded to a single car crash at 1:11 a.m. on US 23 in the Betsy Layne community of Floyd County.

The investigation found a 2008 Ford passenger car had hit a rock embankment and both people in the car had been ejected. According to the KSP, 34-year-old Cammie Little, of Pikeville, was taken to a hospital, while 37-year-old Casey Brown, of Betsy Layne, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.