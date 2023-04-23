KSP investigates fatal car crash in Bath County

OWINGSVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a car crash claimed the life of a Owingsville man.

KSP says the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Oakley Pebble Road in Bath County.

Troopers say 57-year-old Steve Clark of Owingsville was traveling west when he left the road and hit an embankment. The car stopped on its side.

The Bath County coroner says Clarke died on the scene.

A passenger, Patsy Clarke, was airlifted to U.K hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

KSP was assisted by Bath county Sheriff’s Department, Bath County EMS and Bath County Fire and Rescue. This collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.