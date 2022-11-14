KSP gives new details on Desman LaDuke’s shooting death

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police have released more details on their investigation into the Oct. 22 shooting death of Desman LaDuke.

Officers with the Nicholasville Police Department were called to a home about a “suicidal subject in possession of a firearm,” according to KSP; the subject was later identified as LaDuke. After hours of negotiations, KSP says LaDuke “brandished” two guns while inside the home in front of a bedroom window.

“Despite repeated loud verbal commands by officials to drop the weapons, Mr. Laduke pointed the firearms in the direction of the officers,” KSP said in a press release. Officer Joseph Horton fired his gun, hitting LaDuke.

Emergency medical services were on scene and attempted life-saving measures. LaDuke was then transported to the University of Kentucky hospital where he died.

Horton, who has been with the department for eight years, was placed on administrative leave, which is in accordance with NPD procedures, KSP says.

Five days after LaDuke was fatally shot, his family sat down with ABC 36 for an exclusive interview, where they said the NPD’s statement issued earlier that same day is false.

On Oct. 31, the family released a formal statement, which can be read below:

“It’s beyond upsetting to see the police department continue to put out distorted, piecemeal information. We stand by everything we’ve stated to date. We have supporting video. And for some reason, the department seems to forget that we were also present on scene. When patrol officers arrived, Desman was calm and cooperative with them. He did NOT confront officers with any firearms when they arrived. Shame on the department for claiming otherwise. Then, for some reason, the department made the outrageous decision to form a perimeter around Desman’s home and point nine rifles at all the doors and windows. Now, the police appear to claim that Desman was shot because officers suddenly thought he was going to shoot him. They have produced zero evidence of this. Yes, Desman had a gun. So it wouldn’t be surprising if an officer saw in Desman’s room that he was holding a gun. But he was only a threat to himself. Officers pointing rifles at him certainly didn’t deescalate things. It made it worse. Simply put, we called for a wellness check on Desman. Not a swat team mission designed to take his life. Their actions have devastated us. It is inexcusable.”

The investigation into the shooting will continue, KSP added.