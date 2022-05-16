KSP closing part of US 25 East in Knox County on Tuesday for crash reconstruction

Southbound lane of U.S. 25 East in the Bimble community will be closed from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

BIMBLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Kentucky State Police will be closing the southbound lane of U.S. 25 East in the Bimble community of Knox County to reconstruct a collision that happened on Sunday.

According to KSP, the shutdown will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Local fire department’s will be assisting KSP with traffic control. An alternate route has been set up rerouting traffic from U.S.25E by using Ky3439 and Ky 1304.

KSP encourages drivers to use caution while traveling in the area.

According to KSP, two people died after three vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday. KSP says an initial investigation found that 23-year-old Fredrick Cody Carnes of Pinveille was driving North in the Southbound lanes.

Carnes hit another car head on, that was driven by a 16-year-old boy from Girdler.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say the passenger of the car that was hit, a 17 year old girl, was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center for her injuries. The status of her injuries is unknown at this time.

A third vehicle, was also traveling South in the right lane when his car hit the second car in an attempt to avoid the collision. That driver didn’t have any injuries from the collision.

The collision is under investigation.