2 people dead after 3 car collision in Knox County

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

BIMBLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – 2 people are dead after a 3 car crash in Knox County on Sunday.

State police say troopers responded to a 3 car collision on US 25 E in the Bimble community of Knox County.

KSP says an initial investigation found that 23-year-old Fredrick Cody Carnes of Pinveille was driving North in the Southbound lanes.

Carnes hit another car head on, that was driven by a 16-year-old boy from Girdler.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say the passenger of the car that was hit, a 17 year old girl, was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center for her injuries. The status of her injuries is unknown at this time.

A third vehicle, was also traveling South in the right lane when his car hit the second car in an attempt to avoid the collision. That driver didn’t have any injuries from the collision.

The collision is under investigation.