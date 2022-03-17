KSP: Bullitt County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Richard D. Metzroth on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to KSP, the 49-year-old was arrested following the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Shepherdsville on March 16, 2022. According to KSP, equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

According to KSP, Metzroth is currently charged with twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age (Class-C felonies punishable by five to ten years in prison), twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance over 12 years of age and two counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance (Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison). Metzroth was lodged in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing.