KSP ask public for help finding 2 after pursuit

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County.

According to KSP, a trooper saw a person with active warrants driving a red Chevrolet truck at the Valero gas station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond. The trooper tried to make a traffic stop on the truck, which contained Benjamin Johnson and Destiny Burns, in the parking lot.

Johnson didn’t stop and took police on a pursuit on Tates Creek Road for about 8 miles, then to Whitlock Road for about 3 miles before canceling the pursuit due to road conditions.

Troopers were not able to locate Johnson or Burns. Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.