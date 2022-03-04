KSP arrests Hardin County man for distribution of child porn

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police have charged a Hardin County man with child sexual exploitation offenses.

According to KSP, 41-year-old Timothy Shawn Wright was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material Thursday March 3rd.

Wright was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. KSP Electronic Crime Branch started the investigation after finding that Wright was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigated resulted in a search warrant at a home in Vine Grove on Thursday. KSP seized equipment that was used to facilitate the crime and took it to KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

Wright is charged with ten counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age, ten counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Wright was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.