KSP arrest man wanted for kidnapping in Alabama

Tony Lamar White was found in Richmond and arrested without incident

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police arrested a man wanted for kidnapping in Alabama. KSP says the department was contacted by the sheriff’s office in Anniston, Alabama Tuesday about a fugitive who could be on I-75 South.

KSP says 47-year-old Tony Lamar White was found in Richmond and arrested without incident. State Police say White will stay in the Madison County jail until he’s extradited back to Alabama.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, White’s a suspect in a Fourth of July kidnapping. He’s accused of following a woman to her home from a grocery store, demanding money and then throwing her in the trunk of his car.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was found in White’s home and is reportedly okay. White is also accused in connection to two cold cases dating back to 2012.