KSP: Transylvania police officer arrested in 2020 Whitley City rape investigation

Dustin Watkins charged with Rape 1st degree

Whitley City, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 London Troopers arrested a former McCreary County Sheriff’s Deputy, stemming from a rape investigation that began in 2020.

According to KSP, an investigation that began in 2020 was recently presented to the McCreary County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment warrant for a suspect in the case. Wednesday, Post 11 Troopers arrested Dustin T. Watkins, of Whitley City, in Lexington.

The 31-year-old is currently an officer with the Transylvania Police Department, according to KSP. Watkins served as a McCreary County Sheriff’s Deputy at the time of the alleged incident.

According to KSP, Watkins is charged with Rape 1st degree and has been transported to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Both the Transylvania Police Department and the McCreary County Sheriff’s Department have been cooperative throughout the investigation, according to state police.

The investigation remains ongoing.