KSP announces “High Five” rural traffic safety project in Madison County

Initiative seeks to increase seat belt use, decrease serious crashes in rural counties

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police announced the launch of the “High Five” rural traffic safety project in Madison County on Wednesday.

Troopers say the 12-month public safety initiative aims to increase seat belt use and decrease overall serious crashes in five participating rural counties. KSP says the initiative was successful during a pilot test in Iowa.

Madison County Judge Executive Regan Taylor says, “Madison County is a big county, we do have a lot of rural roads and we do have a lot of accidents. And so being able to bring awareness, being able to educate and make our roads safer is always a good thing.”

KSP says Kentucky’s fatality rate is higher than the national average and rural Kentucky roads have more fatal crashes than the average rate as well.