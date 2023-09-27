Kosair for Kids donates $5M for Baptist Health Lexington’s NICU, maternity areas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Baptist Health Lexington has seen over 4,000 babies born this year — the largest number in history — and Wednesday a big announcement was made by Kosair for Kids.

The organization is donating $5 million to the Baptist Health Foundation, the largest gift ever received.

This record-breaking gift will benefit mother and baby services at the eight Baptist Health hospitals.

The president and CEO of Kosair for Kids said babies deserve all the love and care and he is thankful that places like Baptist are making investments to provide care for those who need it most.

“We could not think of a better partner to help us help more kids than Baptist Health, the hospital system where one out of every four kids in the Commonwealth of Kentucky are born,” said Barry Dunn.

Their mission is to deliver more joy, hope, love and care.

This donation will benefit many who need extra care in the maternity and NICU areas of the hospital.