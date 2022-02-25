Knox County Public Schools closed to in-person learning Friday
Knox County Public Schools dismissed early on Thursday, due to weather
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Knox County Public Schools will be closed to in-person classes on Friday, February 25.
According to the district, this will be Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Day #6 (Virtual Lesson #11). Students are to complete their assignments at home.
A post shared by the district says, “Our teachers will be available online between the hours of 8am and 3pm, with a break between 11:30 and 12:30. Please see your child’s Google Classroom or assignment packet #11 for information.”
Knox County Public Schools dismissed at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 24. According to the district it was, “due to the forecast for heavy rain to resume this afternoon.”