Knox Co. crash sends 2 to hospital in critical condition

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A crash in Knox County Thursday afternoon involving a DUI sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Around 1 p.m. yesterday, first responders were sent to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3439 involving a truck and car.

The truck, being driven by Arthur Vaughn, was on the highway when he lost control and swerved into the northbound lane hitting the car head-on, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

Vaughn was able to get out of his truck; the woman had to be extricated.

The woman is in critical condition at UK Hospital and Vaughn is at Barbourville ARH, both being treated for their injuries.

Vaughn is charged with DUI, no registration and failure to maintain insurance.