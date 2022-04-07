Kitchen appliance blamed for apartment fire in Lexington

Investigators say the fire started in an air fryer on the stove

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators say an air fryer on top of a stove appears to be the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment Wednesday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The call came in for an appliance fire at Chinoe Creek Apartments in the 3500 block of Creekwood Drive around 7:48 p.m., according to investigators.

A dozen Lexington fire units responded to the scene to quickly put the fire out.

Investigators say most of the damage was contained to the kitchen area.

Firefighters say everyone evacuated safely and no one was hurt.