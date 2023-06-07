Kings Island’s Adventure Port opens Saturday

MASON, Ohio (WTVQ) — Kings Island’s newest themed area is set to open Saturday.

Adventure Port will open Saturday at 10 a.m.

Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone and will feature new rides Sol Spin and Cargo Loco, plus an update to the Adventure Express roller coaster.

Additional improvements include a refresh of Hank’s Mexican Grill which will be renamed Enrique’s. The current Bier Garten will be transformed into a portside Mercado.

“What I love about Adventure Port is that we’ve taken parts of the Adventure Express story and built upon it to create this new themed area,” said Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island in a press release. “When guests who have been coming to the park for years visit this area for the first time, the story will feel familiar, but it will be told in a whole new way.”

For more about Adventure Port, head here: https://www.visitkingsisland.com/new-in-2023