Kings Island opens for 2023 season on Saturday

MASON, Ohio (WTVQ) — Kings Island is opening for the 2023 season this weekend, the park announced Tuesday — a sure sign summer is approaching.

The opening day of the 364-acre amusement park is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.

Also opening later this summer is the park’s newest themed area, Adventure Port.

Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone and will feature two new rides and an update to the Adventure Express roller coaster. Additional improvements include a refresh of Hank’s Mexican Grill which will be renamed Enrique’s. The current Bier Garten will be transformed into a portside Mercado.

See More

PHOTOS: Kings Island releases renderings of newest themed area, Adventure Port