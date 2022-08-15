King of Kentucky Bourbon releases 5th edition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — King of Kentucky Bourbon is releasing its fifth edition, which is hitting the shelves this month.

The first is a 15-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon with an embossed label and stamp border. Approximately 3,500 bottles will be produced with the majority remaining in Kentucky and limited quantities going to Illinois and Ohio.

The second is an 18-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon with an embossed label and gold-foiled stamp. Approximately 250 bottles will be produced exclusively for Kentucky.

King of Kentucky was established in 1881 as a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey. Brown-Forman acquired the brand in 1936 from Selected Kentucky Distillers and, by 1940, converted it to a blended whiskey until it was discontinued in 1968. In 2018, Brown-Forman revived the label paying homage to the brand’s past.