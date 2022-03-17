KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 tournament tips at Rupp Arena

George Rogers Clark topped Perry County Central 77-36

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mingua Beef Jerky Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament tipped off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

Be aware of extra traffic and pedestrians in the area.

Early Wednesday, Lincoln County defeated Jeffersontown 45 to 41. It’s the Patriot’s first Sweet 16 win since the 1970’s. Next, they’ll face North Oldham, which topped Muhlenberg County this afternoon.

In the early evening game, George Rogers Clark topped Perry County Central 77-36.

The late game features a matchup against North Laurel and Pikeville with an 8:30 p.m. tip.

