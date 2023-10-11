Keynote marks final destruction of remaining US chemical weapon stockpile in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sen. Mitch McConnell joined other state leaders to recognize the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant team and their work in destroying the last chemical weapons in the declared U.S. stockpile.

Wednesday, we celebrate the destruction of the last chemical stockpile in the Commonwealth, marking a closer end to chemical warfare and ensuring safer communities.

As of July 7, 2023, the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant destroyed the last of the chemical weapon stockpile.

“Your ability to adapt quickly accelerated destruction operations safely, allowing the United States to meet its international obligations all the while providing maximum protection to the community and the environment,” said Deborah Rosenblum.

McConnell says he’s proud of the work Kentuckians did to get us here.

“I’ve been proud to bring national attention to this fight, even when no one would listen, and I won’t forget Madison County or Blue Grass Army Depot as it looks to the future,” said McConnell.

In total, they destroyed more than 523 tons of chemical agents that have been stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot since the 1940s.

There’s still more to be done to close the Blue Grass plant safely, but today is about celebrating the safe destruction of all of the chemical weapons in the Blue Grass Army Depot.