KET Forum examines next steps in state’s fight against lung disease

Series ends Feb. 28 with last installment
Steve Rogers,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KET) – KET’s three-part Fighting to Breathe series, which examines the under-told story of lung disease in Kentucky, culminates next week with a KET Forum that looks at the next steps in the fight for respiratory health.

Fighting To Breathe: A KET Forum airs on Monday, Feb. 28, at 9:30/8:30 pm on KET.

The forum, hosted by Renee Shaw, features a panel of health and environmental experts who discuss state policies and systems solutions that could help make an impact in Kentucky’s battle with lung disease. Scheduled guests include:

  • Shannon Baker, director of advocacy with American Lung Association in Kentucky
  • Ellen J. Hahn, PhD, RN, FAAN, professor and director or BREATHE and UK-CARES with UK College of Nursing
  • Connie Gayle White, M.D., deputy commissioner for clinical services with Kentucky Department of Public Health
  • Jennifer Redmond Knight, DrPH, Asst. Professor of Health Management and Policy, UK College of Public Health (pre-recorded)
  • Aruni Bhatnagar, Ph.D., director, UofL Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute (pre-recorded)

Fighting to Breathe is funded, in part, by grants from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the Kentucky Medical Association (through a grant from the Anthem Foundation).

For more info, visit KET.org/respiratory.

