KET Forum examines next steps in state’s fight against lung disease
Series ends Feb. 28 with last installment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KET) – KET’s three-part Fighting to Breathe series, which examines the under-told story of lung disease in Kentucky, culminates next week with a KET Forum that looks at the next steps in the fight for respiratory health.
Fighting To Breathe: A KET Forum airs on Monday, Feb. 28, at 9:30/8:30 pm on KET.
The forum, hosted by Renee Shaw, features a panel of health and environmental experts who discuss state policies and systems solutions that could help make an impact in Kentucky’s battle with lung disease. Scheduled guests include:
- Shannon Baker, director of advocacy with American Lung Association in Kentucky
- Ellen J. Hahn, PhD, RN, FAAN, professor and director or BREATHE and UK-CARES with UK College of Nursing
- Connie Gayle White, M.D., deputy commissioner for clinical services with Kentucky Department of Public Health
- Jennifer Redmond Knight, DrPH, Asst. Professor of Health Management and Policy, UK College of Public Health (pre-recorded)
- Aruni Bhatnagar, Ph.D., director, UofL Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute (pre-recorded)
Fighting to Breathe is funded, in part, by grants from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the Kentucky Medical Association (through a grant from the Anthem Foundation).
For more info, visit KET.org/respiratory.