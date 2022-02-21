KET Forum examines next steps in state’s fight against lung disease

Series ends Feb. 28 with last installment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KET) – KET’s three-part Fighting to Breathe series, which examines the under-told story of lung disease in Kentucky, culminates next week with a KET Forum that looks at the next steps in the fight for respiratory health.

Fighting To Breathe: A KET Forum airs on Monday, Feb. 28, at 9:30/8:30 pm on KET.

The forum, hosted by Renee Shaw, features a panel of health and environmental experts who discuss state policies and systems solutions that could help make an impact in Kentucky’s battle with lung disease. Scheduled guests include:

Shannon Baker, director of advocacy with American Lung Association in Kentucky

Ellen J. Hahn, PhD, RN, FAAN, professor and director or BREATHE and UK-CARES with UK College of Nursing

Connie Gayle White, M.D., deputy commissioner for clinical services with Kentucky Department of Public Health

Jennifer Redmond Knight, DrPH, Asst. Professor of Health Management and Policy, UK College of Public Health (pre-recorded)

Aruni Bhatnagar, Ph.D., director, UofL Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute (pre-recorded)

Fighting to Breathe is funded, in part, by grants from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the Kentucky Medical Association (through a grant from the Anthem Foundation).

For more info, visit KET.org/respiratory.