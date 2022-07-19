Kenwick Neighborhood Association to hold meeting to discuss speeding, safety in area

The meeting will be held at Kenwick Community Center at 6:30 Tuesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington neighborhood association is speaking out on changes they want made in their area.

The Kenwick Neighborhood Association is meeting with the city’s traffic and engineering department to discuss speeding on Menifee Avenue, which has been an issue for years.

According to Kenwick Neighborhood Association board member Blake Hall, the neighborhood is hosting its first information and Q and A meeting about the traffic issues Tuesday night at 6:30 PM.

He says he hopes to hear what the neighborhood as a whole wants to see changed about street safety.

Personally, Hall, who’s lived in the area for six years, says he wants to see raised crosswalks and speed markers.

“Right now, one of the reasons that it’s a problem is it’s a wide street, it’s a straight street. And since it kind of goes down hill, you have a perfect line of sight. So all of that encourages speeding,” said Hall.

He says building raised crosswalks and speed markers could take up to two years, and that improvements to city streets in general take a long time.