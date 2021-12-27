Kentucky’s positivity rate nears 12% as new COVID variant goes through the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to get tested, get vaccinated and get boosted as the positivity rate nears 12%.

In the its daily report Monday (click here), the state announced 1,342 new COVID cases and a positivity rate of 11.80%. The state also reported 17 deaths. Of the new cases, 199 are in people 18 and under.

The new case numbers compared 981 cases Sunday, 1,946 on Saturday, 2,847 Friday, 2,878 on Thursday, 2,913 Wednesday, 2,566 cases Tuesday and 1,215 last Monday.

The positivity rate continued to rise from 11.35% on Sunday, 10.73% Saturday, 10.27% on Friday, 9.96% Thursday, 9.61% on Wednesday, Tuesday’s 9.33% and last Monday’s 9.2%.

The state now has lost 12,074 people to COVID-related causes.

The state has logged 846,379 cases of COVID since March 2020.

Hospitalizations continue to fluctuate with 1,225 on Monday, up from Sunday’s 1,183 and 1,200 on Saturday, down from 1,251 on Friday and 1,273 on Thursday, but still up from 1,210 reported on Wednesday, 1,205 Tuesday and 1,206 last Monday.

ICU admittance also keeps moving up and down, with Monday reporting 348, a rise compared to 344 on Sunday, Saturday’s 345 and 339 on Friday, down from 355 on Thursday and still up from 327 Wednesday, 328 Tuesday and 325 last Monday.

The number of those on a ventilator is staying above 200, coming in at 205, down slightly from Sunday’s 206, but up from 198 on Saturday, 199 Friday, 186 on Thursday, 185 Wednesday, 174 Tuesday and 176 last Monday.